Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report published on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,420.33.

GOOGL opened at $1,350.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $931.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,321.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,214.55. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,364.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

