Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CLSA upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.86.

NYSE:ACH opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 207.25 and a beta of 0.95. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 78.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

