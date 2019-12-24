Ambrosus Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, RightBTC and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $170,061.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus launched on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gatecoin, IDEX, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, RightBTC, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

