Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Amc Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Amc Networks and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

