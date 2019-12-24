AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $493.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report sales of $493.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $499.49 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted sales of $415.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,084,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,095,000 after buying an additional 6,374,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4,454.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,907,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,918 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 343.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 56.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,541 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

