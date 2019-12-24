AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) versus CyrusOne (NYSE:CONE) Critical Review

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AmeriCold Realty Trust and CyrusOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriCold Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 CyrusOne 0 5 11 0 2.69

AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.91%. CyrusOne has a consensus target price of $72.69, suggesting a potential upside of 12.79%. Given CyrusOne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

AmeriCold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyrusOne has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriCold Realty Trust 1.75% 2.36% 0.89% CyrusOne -1.30% -0.08% -0.03%

Dividends

AmeriCold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. AmeriCold Realty Trust pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CyrusOne pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CyrusOne has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. CyrusOne is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and CyrusOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriCold Realty Trust $1.60 billion 4.10 $47.99 million $1.18 29.05 CyrusOne $821.40 million 8.88 $1.20 million $3.31 19.47

AmeriCold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CyrusOne. CyrusOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AmeriCold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AmeriCold Realty Trust beats CyrusOne on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers. Americold serves approximately 2,400 customers and employs approximately 11,000 associates worldwide.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 48 data centers worldwide.

