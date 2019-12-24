Analysts Anticipate Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $14.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $272.44 million, a PE ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.09. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0241 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 193.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,026,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 259,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

