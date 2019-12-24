Analysts Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.05 Million

Brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $226.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.76 million to $226.42 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $283.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $949.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $948.54 million to $952.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $931.79 million, with estimates ranging from $904.04 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

