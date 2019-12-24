Analysts Expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Post $0.35 EPS

Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CLSA set a $26.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,483,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,530 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,643,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,783,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 949,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,262,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 377,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. 167,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,011. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

