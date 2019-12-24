Analysts Set Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target at $13.50

Shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

AIRG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of AIRG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. 1,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,808. Airgain has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $102.63 million, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. Airgain had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 705.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 495,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 987.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 190,524 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 183,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 81,906 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 133,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

