Analysts Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) PT at $55.73

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of BCE by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 975,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 142,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 138,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $46.08. 31,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,698. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. BCE has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.