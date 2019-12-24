Analysts Set COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have commented on CMPGY. Societe Generale cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital downgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas lowered COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get COMPASS GRP PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 108,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $26.87.

About COMPASS GRP PLC/S

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.