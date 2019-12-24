Analysts Set LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) PT at $40.80

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.08. 3,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. LTC Properties has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 56.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in LTC Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

