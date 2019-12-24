Analysts Set MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) PT at $15.57

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRC. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,647,483.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 81,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $1,235,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,567. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MRC Global by 4,119.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.10 million. MRC Global’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

