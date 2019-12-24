Analysts Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Target Price at $61.60

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,276,000 after buying an additional 5,547,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 363.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. 57,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. Nucor has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nucor will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

