Analysts Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Target Price at $17.20

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,155. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $143,933.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,781 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,659,000 after buying an additional 340,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,851,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,607,000 after acquiring an additional 466,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,944,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,936,000 after acquiring an additional 372,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,011,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,643,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,925,000 after purchasing an additional 166,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.