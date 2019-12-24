AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY) Senior Officer Paul Sandor Bozoki Sells 27,000 Shares

AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY) Senior Officer Paul Sandor Bozoki sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$13,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,750.

Paul Sandor Bozoki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Paul Sandor Bozoki sold 3,000 shares of AnalytixInsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$1,440.00.

Shares of ALY opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. AnalytixInsight Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.53.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

