Analyzing BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) & SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and SeaSpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondAirInc . $7.72 million 7.92 -$6.56 million ($0.84) -5.24 SeaSpine $143.44 million 1.54 -$33.52 million ($2.18) -5.31

BeyondAirInc . has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondAirInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondAirInc . N/A -153.77% -81.22% SeaSpine -26.22% -27.36% -21.90%

Volatility & Risk

BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BeyondAirInc . and SeaSpine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondAirInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeaSpine 1 0 2 0 2.33

BeyondAirInc . currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.55%. SeaSpine has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 58.32%. Given BeyondAirInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BeyondAirInc . is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of SeaSpine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

