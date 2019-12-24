Analyzing Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) & PAVmed (NYSE:PAVM)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Penumbra and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 0 7 0 3.00 PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Penumbra presently has a consensus price target of $191.40, suggesting a potential upside of 17.57%. PAVmed has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.87%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Penumbra.

Volatility and Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Penumbra and PAVmed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $444.94 million 12.77 $6.60 million $0.51 319.22 PAVmed N/A N/A -$17.97 million N/A N/A

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 8.69% 7.23% 5.64% PAVmed N/A N/A -178.32%

Summary

Penumbra beats PAVmed on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands. It also offers neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands. In addition, the company provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand. Further, it offers detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as a complementary device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the POD Packing Coil brand. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

