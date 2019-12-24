Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $90.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.80.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth $676,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 6.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,084 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.
BUD traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $81.64. 27,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.05. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.
Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.
Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
