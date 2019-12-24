Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of APOG opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $844.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $11,984,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 739.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 108,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,483,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 87,875 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

