Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arch Capital Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $545,039.67. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 146,277 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,010.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 163,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

