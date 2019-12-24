Argentum Trading 32.8% Lower Over Last Week (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

