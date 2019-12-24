Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong Flooring has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.71). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Armstrong Flooring’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter worth about $2,904,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,481,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 40,855.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 109,901 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 33.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.