ArtByte Price Reaches $0.0000 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00552223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008967 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

