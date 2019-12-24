Asian Dragon (AD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,236.00

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Asian Dragon has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $38,291.00 and approximately $1,236.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00031630 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003831 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001340 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

Asian Dragon is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,064 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

