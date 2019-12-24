ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASBFY. ValuEngine cut ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $35.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.398 dividend. This is a positive change from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

