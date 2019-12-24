Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.79. Atento has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.60 million. Atento had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 148,754 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 18.0% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 65,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 1,843.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 272,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

