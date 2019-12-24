ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATLKY shares. DNB Markets cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. 95,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.30. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 37.36%.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

