Atlas Protocol Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $145,422.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00184001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.01187037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119410 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

