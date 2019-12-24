Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial set a C$13.00 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

TSE:APR.UN remained flat at $C$12.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 68,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.90 million and a P/E ratio of 69.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$8.45 and a 52-week high of C$12.77.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

