Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Acquires 78,788 Shares of Stock

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 78,788 shares of Aytu Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $70,909.20. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Aytu Bioscience Inc has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.61.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 390.43% and a negative return on equity of 252.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aytu Bioscience Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYTU. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% during the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

