Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stake Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,110,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Balchem by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Balchem by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Balchem by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. ValuEngine cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of BCPC opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $106.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.42 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

