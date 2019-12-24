Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.46

Shares of Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 334596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of $73.45 million and a PE ratio of -31.43.

Balmoral Resources Company Profile (TSE:BAR)

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

