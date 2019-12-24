Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

