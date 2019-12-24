Bank of America Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $42.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Knight Equity began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a positive rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.08.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE:KNX opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

In related news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $105,984.00. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $121,767.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.