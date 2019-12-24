Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.14 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

