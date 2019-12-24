Barclays PLC Buys 125,000 Shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH alerts:

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT).

Receive News & Ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.