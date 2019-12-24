Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Precipio worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRPO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precipio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Precipio in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Precipio in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Precipio in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Precipio in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PRPO opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Precipio has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 525.32% and a negative return on equity of 94.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

