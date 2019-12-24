Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,290,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 290.8% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 973,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 724,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 177.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 292,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Venator Materials by 111.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 532,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 280,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,827,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 182,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Venator Materials PLC has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.24.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Venator Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

