Barclays PLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $513.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 3,576.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.