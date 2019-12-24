Barclays PLC Has $46,000 Position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 290.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 1,700,601 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of SBBP opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.71. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 211.37% and a return on equity of 45.77%. Analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

