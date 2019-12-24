Barclays PLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Craft Brew Alliance were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BREW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,092,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $320.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.96. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BREW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $10.00 price target on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Craft Brew Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

