Barclays PLC Invests $37,000 in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,202,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $212,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Healy bought 156,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRTX. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

