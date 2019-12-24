Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Majesco were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Majesco by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 96,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Majesco by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 306,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 34,299 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Majesco during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Majesco by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Majesco during the third quarter valued at $84,000.

In other Majesco news, major shareholder Ltd Majesco acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,940,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,111,234 shares in the company, valued at $255,926,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Majesco has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.06 million for the quarter.

Majesco Company Profile

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation of the insurance industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and India. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C)/general insurance, life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group/benefits providers.

