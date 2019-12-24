Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 71.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Waitr were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Waitr by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 346,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waitr by 895.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,810,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,856 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Waitr in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Waitr in the second quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 52.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 64,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Waitr alerts:

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 168.78%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark set a $5.00 price objective on Waitr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.