Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of PUYI opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. PUYI INC/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

PUYI INC/ADR Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

