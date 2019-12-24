Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,489 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jumei International were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jumei International by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumei International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jumei International in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Jumei International by 39.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31,588 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jumei International alerts:

JMEI stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Jumei International Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Jumei International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Jumei International

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Jumei International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumei International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.