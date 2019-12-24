Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,795,000 after purchasing an additional 888,095 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,720,000 after buying an additional 872,086 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 106.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 391,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,870,000 after buying an additional 202,236 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 699.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 199,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 174,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $10,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $184.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.