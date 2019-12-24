Barclays PLC Sells 2,852 Shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cerecor were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cerecor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cerecor by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cerecor by 612.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 62,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cerecor in the second quarter worth $853,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Cerecor Inc has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerecor Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cerecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Cerecor Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.